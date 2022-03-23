Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri gives a befitting reply to 'genocide deniers'

    Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, has lashed out at those who questioned the depiction of facts in his film and condemned "genocide deniers."

    On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, reacted to those who questioned the depiction of facts in his film and condemned "genocide deniers." He responded to the claims against the movie by sharing stunning images and videos on Twitter. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also singled out.

    Vivek Agnihotri, who has often called the 1990 deaths of Hindus in Kashmir a "genocide," has also faced criticism for adopting the phrase. The filmmaker has now responded to people questioning the film's depiction of facts.

    The Kashmir Files' director has now shared the picture of a book titled Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir, which had a sticker of the University of Michigan. Calling out the 'genocide deniers', Vivek wrote, "I am not the first person to call it Genocide. But systematically books and literature like this were taken off libraries and a lie was created about ‘exodus’. This was indeed the GENOCIDE. Any GENOCIDE DENIER is either a part of terror business or naive. #RightToJustice"

    In another tweet, Vivek clapped back at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. Sharing a picture of a man, he wrote, "Whenever any Genocide Denier tries to divert by arguing on numbers of dead people, show him this report from 1989 and ask “how many numbers would you give Ramesh Kumar?"

    "Btw, @OmarAbdullah’s father and son of Shri Sheikh Abdullah was the chief minister at that time," Vivek added.

    Hitting back at those who called his film's narrative 'propaganda', Vivek Agnihotri shared a video that showed 'Reel v/s Real' versions of some of the scenes from The Kashmir Files. Check out his tweet and the video here:

    Vivek also responded to critics who branded his film's storyline "propaganda" with a video that displayed 'Reel vs. Real' versions of sure of The Kashmir Files' moments.

    The Kashmir Files has not only received critical acclaim, but it has also been a box office success! The film is approaching the Rs 200 crore barrier and has already grossed Rs 190.10 crore in India. It shattered multiple records and became the most successful picture since the COVID-19 epidemic.

     

     

