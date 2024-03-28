'The First Omen' REVIEW: Is Arkasha Stevenson's film scary? Will it make horror movie lovers happy? Read THIS

The First Omen First Review Out: The initial reactions to the new horror film are in, and they will delight horror movie fans. As per fans, the upcoming horror film stands steadfast to its OG films of the Omen franchise.

The First Omen premiered in the United States on Wednesday, with 20th Century Studios inviting a few reviewers and fans to watch the film with the creators, actors, and crew. Following the screening, people turned to social media to give their feedback. While some praised the photography as 'truly to die for!', others praised Nell Tiger Free's riveting performance and the 'utterly frightening' premise of 'The First Omen'. Many fans also praised the forthcoming horror flick for being loyal to the Omen franchise's original films.

“The 1976 version of The Omen had some chilling & controversial scenes, and #TheFirstOmen raises the bar. The film is a worthy prequel to the original. The First Omen is creepy, eerie, and unsettling. There’s one scene in particular that is bound to have people talking,” Joseph Deckelmeier of Screen Rant said.

Also Read: Aadujeevitham To Aavesham: 5 upcoming Malayalam films not to be missed

The entire cast is wholly committed here, but Nell Tiger Free commands the screen. The physicality she taps into in THE FIRST OMEN is visceral. What is most damning - for better or worse - is how timely and timeless the overarching motivation is here for the horror. #TheFirstOmen pic.twitter.com/3YrXVQzdx0 — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) March 27, 2024

Mike Ryan of Uproxx wrote on X, “So, I’m a big fan of Arkasha Stevenson’s THE FIRST OMEN. I truly *love* the first three Omen movies and I *love* how this one ends right at the beginning of Richard Donner’s 1976 THE OMEN. It’s the ROGUE ONE of Omen movies.”

THE FIRST OMEN stunned me. An incredibly thoughtful and shattering look at sexual assault in the Catholic Church while also providing the tension of the original film. This is the religious horror I’ve been waiting for. Exquisitely repulsive.



Also 10/10 Possession homage. pic.twitter.com/wYWf0s2dxc — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) March 27, 2024

The First Omen: Holy Hell. I'd expect a horror this unrepentantly ghoulish from a small studio, not 20th Century. Graphic, grisly, and with a protracted homage to Possession. pic.twitter.com/BYnZBiYR5F — Richard Whittaker (@YorkshireTX) March 27, 2024

About 'The First Omen'

The 'Omen' franchise is one of the most horrifying supernatural franchises ever created, with admirers worldwide. The sixth film in the saga, 'The First Omen,' follows the story of Margaret, a young American lady serving a church in Rome who begins questioning her faith after discovering a horrific scheme to bring about the birth of an evil incarnate in Rome.

Also Read: Telugu version of Manjummel Boys to release on THIS date; Check

Arkasha Stevenson directs The First Omen based on David Seltzer's characters. This psychological horror stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy in crucial parts. The First Omen will hit the silver screens on April 5 in India.

