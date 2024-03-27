Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telugu version of Manjummel Boys to release on THIS date; Check

    Meanwhile, the movie has entered into a Rs 200 crore club globally. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Malayalam survival thriller flick 'Manjummel Boys' has achieved historic feet in the Malayalam industry so far. The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys completed 35 days in theatres. The movie which has become the first Malayalam movie to reach Rs 200 crore club movie, is now moving towards a new step. The Telugu version of the movie is all set to hit theatres on April 6.

    The Prime Show Entertainments and Sukumar Writings are distributing the film in Telugu states. The movie was released on February 22. The film was written and directed by Chidambaram, known for his work in 'Jan.E.Man,'  and produced by  Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films (in their debut production). 

    The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.
     

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
