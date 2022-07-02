Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has openly blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for unhappy marriages. Continue reading to find out why she put the blame on him.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her debut on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Samantha is one of the celebrities who will be seen in the seventh season of the show which is slated to go on air this month. While Samantha is one of the two South actors who will be debuting on the show -- the other actor is ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda.

    The preview of the seventh season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ was released on Saturday, revealing the names of the guests who will be attending the chat show along with some sneak-peeks of the juicy gossip that these actors will be talking about.

    In the middle of this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s promo video shows her blaming Karan Johar for “unhappy marriages”. Did that shock you? Well, we aren’t kidding! Samantha did actually put the blame on Karan, adding that it is because of his films such as K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum) that people have a different perception towards marriages, whereas in real life, marriages are like ‘KGF’.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s answer left the show’s host, Karan Johar, as well as actor Akshay Kumar, in splits. The episode will feature Samantha alongside the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ actor. But Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comments on Karan Johar and marriages are not the only hilarious moment of the preview. In fact, there are multiple such moments, including one where Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Varun Johar and Anil Kapoor are seen discussing sex positions.
     
    Similarly, Ranveer Singh who will be appearing for the season along with his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-star Alia Bhatt, has discussed his ‘sex playlist’ on the show, while Sara Ali Khan talks about her ex-boyfriend and Janhvi Kapoor speaks about what she wants from her further husband.

    The seventh season which is slated to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, will see guests such as Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, among others, be seated on the couch.

    Watch the preview here: 

