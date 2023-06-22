Entertainment

Leo star Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Top 7 films fans must watch

Thalapathy Vijay's early career as a child artist went on to rule the Tamil film industry years later. Let’s take a look at some of the best works of Vijay throughout the years.

Image credits: Poster

Master

During the first shutdown, just one film, Master, was successfully released. It earned $250 million globally, demonstrating Thalapathy Vijay's star power.
 

Image credits: Poster

Thulladha Manamum Thullum

People fell in love with Vijay's straightforward depiction of Kutti in one of his most beloved flicks. This film also gave birth to the famed Vijay-Simran combo.

Image credits: Poster

Pokkiri

Vijay received national acclaim for his performance in the Prabhu Deva-directed film. The film is famous for its soundtrack, action sequences, and Vijay's outstanding performance.

Image credits: Poster

Thuppakki

The film earned him several honours, including Best Actor (Tamil). Thuppakki was later recreated in Bollywood as Holiday, starring Akshay Kumar.

Image credits: Poster

Mersal

Mersal is Vijay's highest-grossing film. The film grossed 260 crores globally, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema history. 

Image credits: Poster

Bigil

The movie featured Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir. Bigil became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time and Vijay's highest-grossing film in his career.

Image credits: Poster

Theri

The film received positive reviews from audiences. The film grossed ₹150 crore against a budget of ₹75 crore and emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2016. 

Image credits: Poster
Find Next One