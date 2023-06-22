Is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo first poster copied from Game Of Thrones? Here's how netizens react

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 49th birthday, many fans are congratulating him on social media. On the other hand, director Lokesh Kanagaraj posted on Twitter the first song of Leo's film "Alter Ego Naa Ready" and the first look.

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    As actor Vijay celebrates his birthday today, the first look poster for Leo was published at midnight. Netizens began comparing the image to Jon Snow and his direwolf from Game of Thrones. Many followers have taken to social media to congratulate Vijay on his birthday. In this occasion, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had already announced on Twitter that the first song from the Leo film Alter, "Alter Ego Naa Ready," will be released on June 22.

    He also shared the Naa Ready promotional video and wished Vijay a happy birthday. Lokesh further stated that the first look poster for Leo would be out at midnight. As a result, it was released by his statement.

    Fans are sharing and using this poster as their profile photo. In this case, many netizens are drawing parallels between the Leo first look poster and the figure of Jon Snow and his direwolf in Game of Thrones. Whereas followers of Vijay and Lokesh are mocking people who create such claims on social media. They claim that Lokesh Knagaraj may have drawn inspiration from a variety of sources while creating a character, and that it is not a replica. 

    Is it better to be inspired or copied? 
    Netizens, on the other hand, believe that "inspirations are always fine with due credit to the original creators." Did Lokesh give Game of Thrones creators credit?" Memes and troll postings based on Vijay fans' and netizens' conversations cause a stir on social media. However, Vijay fans are overjoyed with Lokesh Kanagaraj's portrayal of Vijay in the Leo first look poster.

    About Leo:
    Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios produced the film Leo, which is nearing completion. Vijay, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mansoor Alikhan, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudel Menon, and others appear in the film. The music is written by Anirudh. Leo is set to hit theatres on October 19.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
