Apple TV+ has revealed first-look images for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4, arriving this summer. The new season sees Ted coaching a women's football team in Richmond, introducing new cast members Tanya Reynolds and Grant Feely as his son Henry.

The fourth season of Apple TV's blockbuster hit 'Ted Lasso' will be out this summer. On Wednesday, the streamer unveiled the first-look images from the new season of the Emmy-winning comedy starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUDkI6UEfwh/?hl=en&img_index=1

First Look Images Reveal New Challenges and Cast

The photos provide a first glimpse at Ted (Sudeikis) as he returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. In one of the images, Ted is joined by a new assistant coach alongside returning Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). She is played by new cast member Tanya Reynolds, as per Deadline.

Another photo introduces Grant Feely as Ted's son Henry after the role was recast ahead of Season 4. Ted and Henry are seen at Mae Green's (Annette Badland) Crown & Anchor pub in London.

Season 4 Plot and Filming Details

Season 4 of Ted Lasso is expected to pick up in Kansas, where Ted returned at the end of Season 3, before he heads back to London, accompanied by Henry (at least for some of the time). Filming began in July in Kansas City, Sudeikis' hometown. (ANI)