This comes only a day after Vijay visited the Tiruchendur Murugan shrine in Tamil Nadu. He offered prayers at the Murugan Temple and was presented with a Vel.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay went to the Shirdi Sai Baba shrine on Wednesday to seek blessings ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election results, which are set to be released on May 4. In footage and photographs from Vijay's visit that appeared on social media, the actor was seen wearing a blue shirt as he offered his prayers. He was also observed accepting prasad from temple authorities.

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This comes only a day after Vijay visited the Tiruchendur Murugan shrine in Tamil Nadu. He performed prayers at the Murugan Temple and was presented with a Vel (the celestial spear wielded by the Hindu deity Lord Murugan) by temple officials. Vijay wore a traditional silk veshti and shirt during his temple visit. Outside the temple, a sizable crowd gathered to see the actor. Vijay thanked the throng by waving from his car's sunroof.

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Vijay Eyes Victory in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's visit to the shrine comes days before the release of the Tamil Nadu assembly election results, which are set for May 4. If Vijay's TVK successfully transforms its high-decibel campaign into a vote share of 15% to 20%, as some early forecasts suggest, the 2026 polls will be remembered not just for the record turnout, but also as the time when the two-party Dravidian domination was finally tested. For the time being, "Thalapathy" supporters have delivered on turnout; whether they have delivered the Chief Minister's seat remains the biggest cliffhanger in Tamil cinema and politics.

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Meanwhile, Vijay is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. The film's release date has not yet been confirmed.