Action star Chuck Norris has died at 86. His 'Expendables 2' co-star Sylvester Stallone paid tribute, calling him a 'great man' and an 'All-American'. The actor was known for his martial arts skills and his lead role in 'Walker, Texas Ranger'.

Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Great Man'

Sylvester Stallone condoled the demise of the actor Chuck Norris, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 86. The family of the actor announced the news of the actor's demise through Norris' Instagram handle.

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Sylvester Stallone shared the throwback photo with Chuck Norris while remembering his good old days with the actor. Both artists have worked together in the film 'The Expendables 2'.

"I had a great time working with Chuck. He was an All-American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family," said Stallone.

An Illustrious Career in Action

View this post on Instagram According to Deadline, the late actor had black belts in karate, taekwondo, tang soo bo, Brazilian jiu jitsu and judo over the years. That background set him up for roles in the likes of 'Return of the Dragon' (aka The Way of the Dragon), in which he appeared opposite Bruce Lee.

After appearing in a string of action pics, he was cast to lead the CBS crime drama 'Walker Texas Ranger', in which he played a member of the Texas Ranger Division for nine seasons.

His film credits include Missing in Action, Code of Silence and Firewalker, having broken through in 1983 in Lone Wolf McQuade. Many of his characters were tough guys who would only resort to violence if provoked.

Later in his career, his role as Cordell Walker, a former US Marine, in Walker, Texas Ranger, saw him appear on TV screens for nearly 200 episodes. A reboot of the series starring Jared Padalecki launched on The CW in 2020 and ran until 2024. (ANI)