Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown

    The teaser for 'Vedaa' is finally out, featuring John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee in an adrenaline packed thriller---by Niranjana Ms

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Finally, the long-awaited teaser for the upcoming action-packed film 'Vedaa' has been unveiled, offering audiences a tantalizing glimpse into the high-octane showdown between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Alongside them, Sharvari shines, hinting at an electrifying cinematic experience that's not to be missed.

    In this adrenaline-fueled thriller, John Abraham steps into the shoes of the unwavering hero, facing off against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of a mysterious and formidable antagonist. The teaser provides a sneak peek into their clash, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

    ALSO READ: Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    One notable aspects is Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal as a politician, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative with hints of complex power dynamics and gripping plot twists. With both actors delivering powerhouse performances, anticipation for 'Vedaa' has reached fever pitch, leaving fans eagerly counting down the days until its release.

    Abhishek Banerjee social media post 

    Taking to social media, Abhishek Banerjee shares a glimpse of his character's motivations, stating: "The sole purpose of this war is to achieve justice! Are you ready?" accompanied by the hashtag #VedaaTeaserOutNow. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 12th.

    'Vedaa' promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience, seamlessly blending heart-pounding action with compelling storytelling. As excitement continues to build, audiences can hardly contain their anticipation for the epic showdown between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee, eagerly awaiting the moment when the battle unfolds on the big screen.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more ATG

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH

    I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa ATG

    'I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case; Aly Goni expresses sympathy [WATCH] ATG

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor gatecrashes paparazzi pizza party during award show - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh SHOCKER: Man attacks school girl in Dinajpur, flees after biting her; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses RBA

    Elvish Yadav Net worth: Know about his income, assets, cars and houses

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023 anr

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon