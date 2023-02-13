Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    During Rihanna's performance on the Super Bowl stage, social media was abuzz with rumours of a possible baby bump. 
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    Rihanna is back, taking over the Super Bowl, and reminding everyone what they've been missing for more than six years. Some even claim that she may have just made a major announcement.

    After the second quarter of the game ended on Sunday (Feb 12), the singer and fashion mogul took the stage. It was clear that this was going to be special when Rihanna made a dramatic entrance to begin an epic 13-minute set packed with songs.

    As she continued the performance, Rihanna gradually descended from the several upper stages where she and her dancers performed. She sang a variety of her iconic songs, including "Work," "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Rude Boy," "Diamonds," and pretty much every other fan favourite we all wanted to hear in between.

    The one thing that practically everyone (Social media) noticed right once was that Rihanna might be pregnant. She even appeared to recognise this possibility by rubbing her belly. Although there has been no official announcement, all indications suggest that she may have another baby.

    By the time it was all through, Rihanna had nearly everyone at State Farm Arena up, and as she took her final bow, the crowd erupted. Yes, it was amazing.

    Since she and DJ Khaled performed live at the Grammy Awards in 2018, Rihanna has done so. The desire to see her in her musical element once again has been at an all-time high, but she hasn't actually picked up a mike since then.

    Of course, she hasn't released new music in around 7 years, but she released a song for the next "Black Panther" film that showed she's still got it.

    RiRi clearly put a lot of effort into this; she acknowledged that in the weeks leading up to Sunday, she had gone through dozens of different setlist iterations, remarking that it was difficult to choose which songs to include to do credit to her extensive repertoire. Undoubtedly, she made a good decision and succeeded.

    Fantastic performance, perhaps a harbinger of more to come for her. We are aware that she has recently been visiting recording studios, and with her ending on such a high, you have to follow it up with even more material.

    Rihanna Is Officially Pregnant
    Following her electrifying Super Bowl performance, which had the internet buzzing, a spokesman for Rihanna has announced that the singer is expecting a child. The singer repeatedly held her stomach throughout her hit-filled performance, sparking widespread rumours on social media that she was expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky. When the singer was expecting her first child, a son, Rihanna spoke with Vogue about her pregnancy. When I found out I was expecting, I told myself there was no way I was going to shop in the maternity section. "I'm sorry, but dressing up would ruin the enjoyment. Because my body is evolving, I won't let that portion go.

