Sunny Deol has completed the Goa schedule for his upcoming untitled film with Excel Entertainment. A celebratory video from the set went viral, showing the team's camaraderie. The schedule involved key action sequences for the action-packed film.

A Packed Slate of Upcoming Films Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23. Now all eyes are on his upcoming films, especially 'Gabru'. Spotlight on 'Gabru' Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, 'Gabru' will hit the theatres on May 8, read a press note.Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sunny described 'Gabru' as one of the films closest to his heart. The film stars Simran and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles along with Sunny Deol. It reflects "themes of courage, identity, and resilience; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey."'Gabru' boasts of tracks composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj and Anurag Saikya. The film will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX Pictures. Other Major Projects He also has 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana' lined up.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Sunny Deol has completed the Goa schedule of his upcoming untitled film backed by Excel Entertainment, with the cast and crew marking the occasion with a lively celebration on set. A video from the shoot shows Sunny Deol alongside the team enthusiastically chanting, "Viva Goa, Viva Sunny Deol," capturing the upbeat atmosphere as the schedule came to an end. The celebratory clip has quickly drawn attention, giving fans a glimpse of the camaraderie on set and the high-energy atmosphere during the shoot. The Goa leg of the shoot reportedly involved major action sequences and crucial scenes, making it one of the key schedules of the film, as per a press release.With the Goa leg now wrapped, the production is set to move to its next location for the remaining schedule. The project marks Sunny Deol's first collaboration with Excel Entertainment and has already generated significant buzz among fans eager to see the actor in a new action-packed avatar.Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23. Now all eyes are on his upcoming films, especially 'Gabru'.Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, 'Gabru' will hit the theatres on May 8, read a press note.Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sunny described 'Gabru' as one of the films closest to his heart. The film stars Simran and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles along with Sunny Deol. It reflects "themes of courage, identity, and resilience; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey."'Gabru' boasts of tracks composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj and Anurag Saikya. The film will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX Pictures.He also has 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana' lined up. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source