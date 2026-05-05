Sunny Deol has completed the Goa schedule for his upcoming untitled film with Excel Entertainment. A celebratory video from the set went viral, showing the team's camaraderie. The schedule involved key action sequences for the action-packed film.
A Packed Slate of Upcoming FilmsSunny Deol is currently basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23. Now all eyes are on his upcoming films, especially 'Gabru'.
Spotlight on 'Gabru'Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, 'Gabru' will hit the theatres on May 8, read a press note.Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sunny described 'Gabru' as one of the films closest to his heart. The film stars Simran and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles along with Sunny Deol. It reflects "themes of courage, identity, and resilience; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey."'Gabru' boasts of tracks composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj and Anurag Saikya. The film will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX Pictures.
Other Major ProjectsHe also has 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana' lined up.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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