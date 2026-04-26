Suniel Shetty praised son-in-law KL Rahul's record-breaking unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Despite Rahul setting the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, DC lost the match to Punjab Kings in a historic run-chase.

Actor Suniel Shetty is full of pride, gushing over his son-in-law and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul's unbeaten 152-run knock during the IPL clash on Saturday afternoon. Suniel Shetty shared pictures of KL Rahul from the match on Instagram and said, "152 reasons to stay patient, stay humble and let the work speak. Class, Grace & Quiet Dominance. Keep shining. Proud of you. My Sun @klrahul."

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KL Rahul Rewrites Record Books

During the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match on Saturday, KL Rahul made 152 not out off 67 balls, which is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. He overtook Abhishek Sharma's score of 141, which he made last year against the Punjab Kings.

Rahul also became the third batter to cross the 150-run mark in IPL after RCB's Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and KKR's Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73 balls against RCB in 2008).

Rahul's century came in just 47 balls, outdoing Virender Sehwag and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball tons to be DC's fastest IPL ton and with this massive score, KL outclassed franchise icon Rishabh Pant's 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018 as DC's highest score.

Rahul ended the day with 5,579 IPL runs and six centuries; he overtook another long-haired keeper-batter, MS Dhoni, in all-time IPL run-charts, moving to sixth spot.

Punjab Kings Spoil the Party

Meanwhile, despite Rahul's mammoth knock of an unbeaten 152, DC suffered a six-wicket defeat as Punjab Kings pulled off the biggest run-chase in IPL history to remain unbeaten in the competition.