    SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited ‘RRR’ has officially been delayed because of Omicron; makers issue statement

    Barely six days before its release, SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ now stands officially postponed.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
    SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ was being looked at as the first mega release of 2022 with its release on January 07. But, a few days before its release, the film has been delayed by the makers of RRR in the midst of increasing covid-19 cases.

    The decision comes in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the state governments in the wake of a rise in Covid-19  cases, particularly that of Omicron, the new variant of the virus. To curb the spread of infection, the state governments are expected to bring in more restrictions that are certain to hamper many industries, including the film industry.

    ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    Following this, the makers of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer film issued an official statement, announcing the delay of RRR’s release. In its statement, the SS Rajamouli’s RRR makers said that they had to take the hard decision of postponing the film while thanking the audience and fans for showering their unconditional love.

    See their statement here:

    The delay is not being seen as a surprise by many, given that Jersey, which was to be released on December 31, had already pushed its date because of Covid-19. However, Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, said a couple of days back that SS Rajamouli maintained that the film will be released on January 7.

    ALSO READ: After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    But, since Saturday morning, there were constant rumours about RRR looking at a delay in its release for an indefinite period. Recently, Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi had shut the cinema halls in the national capital because of a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. At the same time, the Maharashtra government has also imposed several restrictions while more restrictions are expected in the coming days from various state governments.

    RRR is said to be one of the costliest films made in history. It stars actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in this mega multiple-language film.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
