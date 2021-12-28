After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has spoken about his dream project ‘Mahabharata’ and whether will he be casting his RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in it or not. Continue reading to know the details.

South’s prominent filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, has been running on a hectic schedule ahead of his film ‘RRR’s release. The director has been jumping places for the promotions of his film, along with his lead actors – Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

SS Rajamouli has now spoken about his dream project film ‘Mahabharata’. He has also talked about whether will he be recasting Jr NTR and Ram Charan for his magnum opus. In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli said that his Mahabharata will be a lot different than the ones people have seen before. Even though the story for the film will be the same, he plans to enhance the characters in his own way. Rajamouli said that the inter-relationships of the characters will be one of the highlights of his dream project film.

The ‘Bahubali’ filmmaker further spoke on casting his RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He said that even though people have already made a list of which actors should play what role in the film, he is yet to give it a thought, adding that he will decide it only once he has done writing his version of ‘Mahabharata’.

SS Rajamouli, speaking about films’ scripts once said in an interview that while actors bring the audience to the theatres, it is the story that keeps them in place throughout the movie. The ace director was basically talking about how actors should be supporting the storyline and not the other way round.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and his team of RRR actors have been really occupied with their promotional activities these days. The will is slated for a release on January 7, however, there are speculations that amidst the increasing numbers of Omicron cases in the country, the movie may decide to shift its release date.

RRR, which also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles, will be released Pan-India in multiple languages. This is also the first film where Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen working together.