  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has spoken about his dream project ‘Mahabharata’ and whether will he be casting his RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in it or not. Continue reading to know the details.

    After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 1:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South’s prominent filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, has been running on a hectic schedule ahead of his film ‘RRR’s release. The director has been jumping places for the promotions of his film, along with his lead actors – Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

    SS Rajamouli has now spoken about his dream project film ‘Mahabharata’. He has also talked about whether will he be recasting Jr NTR and Ram Charan for his magnum opus. In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli said that his Mahabharata will be a lot different than the ones people have seen before. Even though the story for the film will be the same, he plans to enhance the characters in his own way. Rajamouli said that the inter-relationships of the characters will be one of the highlights of his dream project film.

    The ‘Bahubali’ filmmaker further spoke on casting his RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He said that even though people have already made a list of which actors should play what role in the film, he is yet to give it a thought, adding that he will decide it only once he has done writing his version of ‘Mahabharata’.

    ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    SS Rajamouli, speaking about films’ scripts once said in an interview that while actors bring the audience to the theatres, it is the story that keeps them in place throughout the movie. The ace director was basically talking about how actors should be supporting the storyline and not the other way round.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and his team of RRR actors have been really occupied with their promotional activities these days. The will is slated for a release on January 7, however, there are speculations that amidst the increasing numbers of Omicron cases in the country, the movie may decide to shift its release date.

    RRR, which also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles,  will be released Pan-India in multiple languages. This is also the first film where Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen working together.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say drb

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Ram Charan Sukumar to work together again SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo reunion drb

    Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion? drb

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    The Batman Trailer Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz team up as Batman and Catwoman watch drb

    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Recent Stories

    ICC Awards 2021: The 13 categories which will honour the world's top cricketers-ayh

    ICC Awards 2021: The 13 categories which will honour the world's top cricketers

    Kanpur PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to choose challenge over comfort-dnm

    Kanpur: PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to ‘choose challenge over comfort’

    Omicron threat Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi detailed order soon says CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Omicron threat: Yellow alert to be sounded in Delhi, detailed order soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Bengaluru BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses gcw

    Bengaluru: BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses

    Delhi govt to push cab food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles gcw

    Delhi govt to push cab, food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles

    Recent Videos

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon