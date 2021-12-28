  • Facebook
    Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    Ram Charan has confirmed that he will be doing another project with Sukumar. The two have previously worked together for ‘Rangasthalam’. SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, added that he knows the opening sequence of the film.

    Ram Charan Sukumar to work together again SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo reunion
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 9:01 AM IST
    The powerful duo of filmmaker Sukumar and actor Ram Charam are all set to reunite for their next project, after having filmed together their blockbuster film ‘Rangasthalam’. In their first film together, Ram Charan played ‘Chitti Babu’, a realistic character. And now that information on their reunion is doing rounds. Movie buffs cannot wait to see what the actor-director duo has to offer next.

    Ram Charan confirmed the reunion saying that the film has been on the cards since the time they were filming Rangasthalam. The mega power actor said that the two liked their association was such that he wanted to work with Sukumar again.

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s RRR director, SS Rajamouli did not skip dropping a spoiler. Saying that he already knows the opening scene of Ram Charan and Sukumar’s next film, SS Rajamouli shared how she cannot reveal details of the film as it very well may give a heart attack to Sukumar. The RRR director also said this upcoming project of the two will have one of the most hard-hitting scenes that the viewers will watch, making them jump in their seats.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Other than SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan’s fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of his mammoth project with S Shankar. He credits SS Rajamouli for the big projects that he (Ram Charan) has been bagging. Ram Charan says that he feels fortunate as it is because of his RRR director. He says that SS Rajamouli made him a Pan-India star with his soon-to-be-released film RRR.

    ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Ram Charan also said that it is because of this very reason that the budgets for the producers have become more comfortable. He says he often keeps telling S Shankar and his friends about how SS Rajamouli has made him a Pan-India star.

    Ram Charan calls his project with S Shankar a “ripple effect” of RRR. The actor thanked SS Rajamouli for bringing in the positive change while he was talking about S Shankar’s upcoming political thriller drama.

    In the meantime, the team of RRR, especially SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been shuffling between promotional activities and events for their film which is slated for a release on January 7. The film also stars actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 9:01 AM IST
