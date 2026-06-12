Following user backlash, Spotify has reverted its temporary disco-ball-themed iPhone app icon to its original 2D design. The unpopular logo was a short-term tribute for the platform's 20th anniversary in May.

After backlash, Spotify has reverted to its original 2D iPhone app icon. The company's disco-ball-themed logo makeover proved unpopular with many users, who criticised the redesign and called for a return to the familiar classic icon.

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A 20th Anniversary Tribute

The disco-ball-inspired Spotify iOS icon was introduced as a temporary tribute to the platform's 20th anniversary in May. The makeover coincided with "Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)," a mobile-exclusive in-app experience that lets users revisit their listening history and relive their musical journey over the years.

User Backlash and Defence

While the celebratory redesign drew plenty of attention, it was always intended to be a short-term change. Some people had defended Spotify's disco-ball as a festive and fun -- and an example of a big company taking a creative risk with its well-known logo.

But many Spotify users voiced displeasure at the change-up, with some complaining that the disco ball looked pixelated on a small phone screen and, generally, was visually displeasing, as per Variety.

Return to the Classic Icon

After promising on May 17 that the original icon would return "in a few weeks," Spotify has finally brought back the familiar logo on iOS. (ANI)