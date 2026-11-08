Srinagar witnessed vibrant Diwali celebrations at the iconic Lal Chowk, where locals and tourists marked the festival of lights. Simultaneously, Indian Army jawans celebrated Diwali with sacred prayers along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Diwali Celebrations at Lal Chowk

A festive atmosphere gripped Srinagar as a large number of people gathered at the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk to celebrate Diwali on Sunday. The landmark was beautifully illuminated and decorated with vibrant lights, adding to the festive spirit and creating a spectacular visual display. People turned up in large numbers to join the celebrations, spreading joy and enthusiasm on the occasion. Diyas were also lit in the region, adding much to the festive grandeur and celebrations.

One of the visitors from Gujarat spoke to ANI and shared, "I'm very happy that we are celebrating Diwali here at Lal Chowk. This is my first Diwali that I am celebrating here in Srinagar. The way people are working here for national interest, it feels good to celebrate Diwali in Lal Chowk." Another one from New Delhi further added, "It is a peaceful atmosphere. We have come to Kashmir for the first time, and there is a very happy atmosphere. Kashmir has changed a lot. I am very happy that so much is happening for the people of Kashmir."

Festivities Across the Valley and LoC

Diwali festivities were witnessed across the valley, with people enthusiastically taking part. Far from their families yet bound by an unwavering love for the motherland, Indian Army personnel stationed along the Line of Control in Kashmir celebrated Diwali on Sunday by lighting lamps, performing a sacred puja, and whispering heartfelt prayers into the mountain winds for the peace, prosperity, and safety of the nation they protect.

While people across the country celebrated Diwali with their families and loved ones, Indian Army jawans deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir celebrated the festival of lights away from their homes, carrying out the celebrations within their units. The celebrations reflected the spirit of Diwali, as the jawans came together to mark the occasion while continuing their duties along the border.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)