    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Soundarya is set to make a comeback to the world of streaming content, this time collaborating with actor Ashok Selvan for an exciting original series.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Soundarya Rajinikanth, the filmmaker and daughter of the legendary actor Rajinikanth, expressed her excitement and gratitude in her Twitter post as she received the blessings of her father, the iconic superstar Rajinikanth, for her upcoming web series venture.

    Soundarya Rajinikanth, who has earned a name in the film industry for her creative vision and directing skills, took to her social media platform to share her joy. In her post, she affectionately referred to her father as "Thalaiva," a term of endearment cherished by his fans.

    After a brief hiatus from the entertainment scene, Soundarya is set to make a comeback to the world of streaming content, this time collaborating with actor Ashok Selvan for an exciting original series. The production of their forthcoming show commenced in Chennai, marked by a traditional pooja ceremony, a moment beautifully captured and shared by Soundarya on her social media profiles.

    The series, titled "Gangs" and helmed by director and writer Noah Abraham, will feature Ashok Selvan in the lead role. Soundarya, serving as the creative force behind the show, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "And we embark on this auspicious day. Proud to be the showrunner for this incredible series we've been diligently working on for the past few years! Her excitement overflowed as she added, "Written and directed by Noah Abraham, starring our talented and dynamic @AshokSelvan, along with an exceptional cast and an outstanding crew that we will be announcing soon! She concluded with a warm thank-you to her team and shared her excitement about collaborating with Amazon Prime.

    As Soundarya's web series project unfolds, it promises to be infused with the love, blessings, and inspiration drawn from her iconic father, making it a highly anticipated addition to the realm of digital entertainment.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
