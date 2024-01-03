Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sonam Kapoor opens up on husband Anand Ahuja's health condition in new year post; Here's what she said

    Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post reflects on a tumultuous 2023, celebrating motherhood, overcoming husband Anand Ahuja's health crisis, and navigating multiple relocations

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    In her latest Instagram post, actress Sonam Kapoor opened up about the whirlwind of experiences she encountered in the past year, describing it as a roller coaster ride. As celebrities bid farewell to 2023 with social media posts featuring reflections on the past year and hopeful wishes for the new one, Sonam Kapoor took the opportunity to share a heartfelt wrap-up video showcasing precious moments with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu. The emotional clip quickly went viral.

    Sonam, who embraced motherhood in 2023 with the birth of her son Vayu, expressed how this transformative experience had a profound impact on her emotionally, physically, and spiritually. The actress also revealed the challenging journey of her husband, Anand Ahuja, battling an unidentified illness. She shared the struggles of navigating through three months of uncertainty and the eventual relief of discovering the diagnosis, thanking both divine intervention and Dr. Sarin for Anand's complete recovery.

    Reflecting on her own journey, Sonam Kapoor mentioned the multiple relocations she and her family underwent, shifting talent agencies and moving homes four times. Despite these upheavals, she continued to balance her professional commitments, restarting work while supporting her husband's remarkable growth in his career.

    Amidst the trials, Sonam highlighted the importance of spending quality time with family and friends, emphasizing that these connections made her year fulfilling and extraordinary. She also took a moment to address the global unrest, condemning ongoing conflicts and expressing her hope for peace in the coming year.

    Sonam Kapoor concluded her heartfelt Instagram note with a wish for peace and joy worldwide, expressing gratitude and humility for the life she's been given. The actress shared a collage of photos and videos in the accompanying clip, providing a visual journey through her eventful year.

    ALSO READ: 'Killer Soup trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date

    On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film "Blind," directed by Shome Makhija, which was released in July 2023 and is currently available for streaming on Jio Cinema. As she bids farewell to 2023, Sonam Kapoor's candid reflections offer fans a glimpse into the highs and lows of her personal and professional life, embodying resilience and gratitude as she welcomes the new year with hope and positivity.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
