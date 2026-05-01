Actor Sonali Kulkarni shared a video detailing her 'scary' experience of being stuck in a traffic jam for five hours on the Mumbai-Pune route, reportedly caused by a collapsed piling rig at a construction site in Mankhurd.

Actor Sonali Kulkarni Stranded in 'Scary' 5-Hour Traffic Jam

Actor Sonali Kulkarni found herself stuck in a long traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune route and shared her experience through a video on social media.

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In a video that she shared on her Instagram account, the actress said that she was stranded for five hours on Thursday night after a piling rig reportedly collapsed at an under-construction flyover site in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, leading to heavy congestion.

'Completely Stuck': Kulkarni's Video from the Jam

In the video, Sonali spoke about being "stuck" for hours with no movement on the road. Describing the situation as "really bad" and "scary," she said that vehicles were not moving at all and there was no clear update on when the jam would clear. "It's been exactly 5 hours, 5 hours that we are stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me, there. We called the traffic control team. They are saying that have patience. The jam is really bad. And they are not sure when the jam will get resolved," she said in the video.

"We can't cross. We are completely stuck because we can't turn back either. Pray for us. Police, please if you know anything. If you can come from the other side and let us know. If you can help us or give us an update. Please let us know. We can't say that we are hungry. I know people must have gone through much terrible scenario than us. But this is scary. 5 hours at just one position," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul)

This is not the first time such concerns have come up, as traffic congestion and road conditions in Mumbai have often been raised by citizens and celebrities alike.

On the work front, Sonali Kulkarni has worked in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. She is known for films like 'Dil Chahta Hai,' 'Natrang,' 'Taxi No 9211,' and 'Singham.' (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)