Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH]

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Australian getaway has been making waves on social media. From a lion’s roar serving as an unusual wake-up call to attending the Boxing Day Test, the couple’s moments, including tender snapshots and wildlife encounters

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared an amusing and unexpected wake-up experience from her hotel room in Australia. She posted a video on social media, capturing the moment when the loud roar of a lion woke her up in the morning.

In the video, Sonakshi is seen sitting on her hotel room bed, recording the moment when a lion’s roar echoes through the air. The video shows her looking out the window, where the silhouette of the lion can be seen gazing in her direction. Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, she humorously referred to the roar as her “alarm clock” for the day.

Earlier, Zaheer had shared a candid snap on Instagram, showing himself and Sonakshi relaxing while watching lions through the window of their hotel room. The photo was captioned, "4 cool cats hanging." Sonakshi later reposted the image on her Instagram stories, adding videos of wild animals, including lions.

The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Australia and has been sharing glimpses of their exciting trip on social media. In one of her posts, Sonakshi captured a tender moment where Zaheer was resting his head on her lap as they sat together in a sunlit park. She expressed her affection by captioning the photo with a red heart emoji.

The couple also attended the thrilling Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, posting several pictures and videos from their day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Dressed in matching white outfits, they were seen waving the Indian flag and leading the crowd in chanting the name of India.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor enjoys family vacay in Switzerland; shares pics of Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan's skiing

For those unaware, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a private civil ceremony on June 23, 2024, making their relationship official. The two had been in a relationship for seven years before getting married. On the work front, the couple is set to reunite on screen in the upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which is scheduled for release in 2025.

Latest Videos