The release date for Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer Telugu crime drama 'Cheekatilo' has been announced. Prime Video, on Thursday, revealed the release date for the upcoming drama, along with a fresh poster. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTPOhK2jDN4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Cheekatilo' is directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions. The story is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

Producer D. Suresh Babu on 'Cheekatilo'

According to a press release, Suresh Babu, while speaking about the project, said, "Cheekatilo is a layered, emotional suspense drama. What's close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth--something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video on this Prime Original has been a wonderful experience. The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration."

"We share a vision of championing unique, culturally rooted narratives with relatable characters that not only entertain but deeply engage viewers. With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey," he added.

About the Film and Cast

The film stars Dhulipala in the lead role. The actress will be seen playing Sandhya, a true crime podcaster. The story is set in Hyderabad and follows Sandhya as she investigates a series of crimes after the mysterious death of her intern. As her search deepens, she uncovers dark secrets linked to the city.

Actor Viswadev Rachakonda also plays an important role in the film.

Supporting Cast

Other actors in the cast include Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas.

Release Date

Cheekatilo will be available on Prime Video from January 23.