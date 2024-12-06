Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

In a touching episode of Bigg Boss 18, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi's visit led to an emotional revelation by Karan Veer Mehra about his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karan reflected on Sushant's unwavering support during tough times

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

A recent episode of Bigg Boss 18 turned emotional as journalist Saurabh Dwivedi entered the house to interact with the contestants. During his conversation with actor Karan Veer Mehra, viewers witnessed a heartfelt moment when Karan spoke about his close relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Reflecting on his bond with Sushant, Karan shared that he felt immense gratitude for the support he received from the actor during a challenging phase in his life. He revealed that he first met Sushant in 2014 when he was going through a low period. Karan described Sushant not just as a friend but as someone who felt like family.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Karan also talked about Sushant's disciplined personality and meticulous planning skills, qualities that had left a deep impression on him. He recounted how Sushant’s methodical approach, shaped by his background as an engineering student, helped him during a career slump. According to Karan, Sushant had a clear vision of his life and even planned his goals for the next five years with precision.

When asked if Sushant ever appeared to need help before his untimely demise, Karan said he never sensed such a need and described the news of Sushant’s death as a major shock. He recalled how Sushant had maintained a diary listing the names of 10-12 directors he aimed to work with, achieving collaborations with most of them by 2011.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. While the death was officially reported as suicide, suspicions of foul play have persisted. Karan Veer Mehra, who entered the Bigg Boss 18 house during the premiere in October this year, continues to be one of the most talked-about contestants. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Recent Stories

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details AJR

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos ATG

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online RBA

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details dmn

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details

Seer s statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him gcw

Seer's statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon