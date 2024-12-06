Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

In a touching episode of Bigg Boss 18, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi's visit led to an emotional revelation by Karan Veer Mehra about his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karan reflected on Sushant's unwavering support during tough times

A recent episode of Bigg Boss 18 turned emotional as journalist Saurabh Dwivedi entered the house to interact with the contestants. During his conversation with actor Karan Veer Mehra, viewers witnessed a heartfelt moment when Karan spoke about his close relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reflecting on his bond with Sushant, Karan shared that he felt immense gratitude for the support he received from the actor during a challenging phase in his life. He revealed that he first met Sushant in 2014 when he was going through a low period. Karan described Sushant not just as a friend but as someone who felt like family.

Karan also talked about Sushant's disciplined personality and meticulous planning skills, qualities that had left a deep impression on him. He recounted how Sushant’s methodical approach, shaped by his background as an engineering student, helped him during a career slump. According to Karan, Sushant had a clear vision of his life and even planned his goals for the next five years with precision.

When asked if Sushant ever appeared to need help before his untimely demise, Karan said he never sensed such a need and described the news of Sushant’s death as a major shock. He recalled how Sushant had maintained a diary listing the names of 10-12 directors he aimed to work with, achieving collaborations with most of them by 2011.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. While the death was officially reported as suicide, suspicions of foul play have persisted. Karan Veer Mehra, who entered the Bigg Boss 18 house during the premiere in October this year, continues to be one of the most talked-about contestants. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV.

