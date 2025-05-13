In 2014, the suicide of a young actor in Tollywood, Uday Kiran, shook the whole industry. Uday was seen in movies like Nuvvu Neenu, Manasantha Nuvve and Sriram. He committed suicide on January 05, 2014.

At the time, rumours were rife that his film career took a huge dip after he called off his wedding with megastar Chiranjeevi's eldest daughter Sushmitha. There were even claims that this was the reason behind his suicide, Naturally such loose, and unverified talk allegedly irked Chiranjeevi.

However, Uday's sister Sridevi - who now settled in Muscat, Oman - rubbished such reports, saying that Chiranjeevi had always been supportive towards Uday. In an interview to a Telugu channel, Sridevi said that it was Chiranjeevi who came forward with the marriage proposal apparently to help Uday, who was very upset after a bitter breakup.

Also speaking to TeluguOne, Sridevi said, “When my brother was going through a bitter breakup, Chiranjeevi gave him solace and guided him through tough times. He gave my brother emotional and mental support when he’s crying a lot”.

Uday later got married to his friend Vishitha in 2012. Two years later he was found dead in his residence at Srinagar Colony in Punjagutta, Hyderabad. According to reports, he was suffering from depression due to a lack of opportunities in movies and financial difficulties.

Sridevi also revealed, “I met Uday and Vishita during the marriage and later went to Muscat. Whenever I called, my brother, he used to say he’s happy but never had a chance to talk to Vishita as she was not at home to speak to me. I doubt now; something went wrong there in his marriage. After Uday’s death, Vishita is not in touch with us till date and that explains, there is something to suspect.”