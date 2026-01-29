The Sirpur Heritage Festival 2026 is set for Feb 1-3 in Chhattisgarh to celebrate the ancient Buddhist site. It features cultural events, academic talks, and international participation, aiming to secure a UNESCO World Heritage nomination.

The Sirpur Heritage Festival 2026 is all set to take place from February 1 to 3, 2026, in line with the celebrations of Maghi Purnima. Organised jointly by the District Administration, Mahasamund, and the Sirpur Special Area Development Authority (SADA), it will be held at Sirpur - one of India's most significant ancient Buddhist learning centres, renowned for its rich cultural, architectural, and spiritual heritage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sirpur's Distinguished Buddhist History

"Sirpur occupies a distinguished place in Buddhist history. Once a flourishing monastic and intellectual hub, it is believed to have hosted more than 10,000 Buddhist monks at its peak. The celebrated Chinese scholar and pilgrim Xuanzang (Hsuan-Tsang), who visited Sirpur around 630-645 CE, documented the region's vibrant monasteries, learned scholars, and dynamic intellectual life. In his accounts, Xuanzang also referred to Acharya Nagarjuna, the great Buddhist philosopher associated with the Madhyamaka tradition, who spent significant time in Sirpur and made profound contributions to Buddhist philosophy, particularly the Middle Path (Madhyam Marg) and the concept of Sunyata (Emptiness). These historical references continue to shape Sirpur's identity as a centre of Buddhist thought and practice," as per a press release.

Aims and UNESCO Aspirations

With this legacy at its core, Sirpur Heritage Festival 2026 aims to Establish Sirpur on the national and international cultural map, strengthen its position within the global Buddhist Circuit, and promote awareness of its outstanding universal value. The festival is also aligned with ongoing efforts to prepare Sirpur for nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, highlighting its archaeological importance and living cultural traditions.

International Participation

The festival is being organised on a grand scale with international participation, Delegates from bhutan, South Korea and representatives from Japan are expected to attend, reflecting Sirpur's growing recognition among Buddhist communities across Asia and beyond.

Academic Dialogues and Heritage Discourse

Each morning session during the festival will feature academic talks and thematic discussions by scholars, experts, and practitioners on key subjects such as tracing the Buddhist legacy of Chhattisgarh, the philosophy of Madhyam Marg, the concept of Sunyata, the importance of Dhamma in contemporary society, "stone as storyteller" in Buddhist architecture, and Buddhist visual traditions.

Special Panel on UNESCO Aspirations

A special high-level panel discussion on "UNESCO Aspirations for Sirpur" will be held with eminent dignitaries and heritage experts, focusing on conservation, global recognition, and sustainable cultural tourism.

Grand Cultural Evenings: Tradition Meets Celebration

The festival evenings will also showcase a vibrant blend of classical, folk, spiritual, and contemporary performances.

Performances on February 1

On February 1, the opening evening will feature Chhattisgarhi folk dances, Kathak, the Tathagat drama, Dhrupad performance, presentations by students of Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh, and a special performance by renowned singer Baba Hansraj Raghuvanshi.

Performances on February 2

The evening of February 2 will continue the cultural celebrations with Sufi spiritual music by Ustad Vusat Iqbal Khan of the Delhi Gharana, a Kabir musical evening, the Therigatha drama highlighting voices of early Buddhist nuns, and a performance by Indian Idol fame singer Hemant Brijwasi.

Grand Finale on February 3

The festival will culminate on February 3 with an even larger celebration featuring artists from across Chhattisgarh, including Panthi dance, Danda dance, Bastariya dance, and a grand finale performance by popular Bollywood music duo Meet Brothers.

Sirpur Heritage Festival 2026 is envisioned not merely as a cultural event, but as a meaningful convergence of history, philosophy, art, and living traditions. By bringing together scholars, artists, spiritual thinkers, and visitors from India and abroad, the festival seeks to celebrate Sirpur's timeless legacy while paving the way for its future as a globally recognised centre of Buddhist heritage and cultural exchange. (ANI)