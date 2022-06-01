Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info

Gurvinder Singh, who was also in the car with Sidhu Moose Wala, recounted how it all went down, and revealed chilling details.

A day after the cremation of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose assassination stunned the music industry and fans alike, disturbing details of the incident were disclosed by a friend who was in his car with him. The musician was killed in broad daylight while driving his Mahindra Thar SUV to visit his aunt in Barnala.

Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, who were also in the car at the time, were unharmed. Gurvinder Singh, who was in the backseat during the incident, has recounted how it all went down. His friend said Sidhu Moose Wala didn't bring his reduced security since the jeep couldn't fit five persons.

Balkaur Singh, his father, informed the police that he and two security guys were following Sidhu Moose Wala in another automobile. A shot was fired from behind the vehicle as Sidhu Moose Wala approached his aunt's village, while another car stopped his jeep from the front.

Also Read: (Video) Here's what KK said to event organisers before he passed away; watch

Gurvinder Singh stated a guy wielding an automatic assault weapon stepped in front of the jeep and began shooting indiscriminately. The musician, who was 28 at the time, also fired two shots from his handgun, which was subsequently found inside his jeep, but it was no match for the sophisticated assault weapons.

Shooters came in from three sides, according to Gurvinder Singh, and the gunfire continued. He claimed that Sidhu Moose Wala attempted but failed to flee.

Also Read: 'Result in 2 days': Sidhu Moose Wala's murder triggers gang rivalry, revenge warning issued

According to police reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot around 30 times by eight to ten assailants. They said that even after firing so many rounds, the assailants checked to see if he was still alive.

Bullets discovered at the crime scene in Punjab's Mansa region show that a Russian assault weapon, the AN 94, was also used.

The incident was seen by the singer's father, who drove the body to the hospital. He afterwards went to the police station and made a report. A SUV and a car were waiting on the side of the road, each with four armed men inside, according to the complaint. The guys blasted shots at Moose Wala's automobile according to the report.

"The automobiles drove away in a matter of minutes. People gathered when I began yelling. My son and his pals were transported to the hospital, where he died "According to the lawsuit.

According to the singer's father's complaint, several criminals threatened the singer's father's father over the phone. The case's first arrest was made yesterday in Uttarakhand, when a suspect caught. Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has ordered a probe into why the famed rapper's protection was reduced. He was one of 424 persons whose security cover had been revoked by Punjab police a few days previously.

On Facebook, Canadian mobster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang boss Lawrence Bishnoi, who was arrested and sent to Tihar prison for questioning yesterday.

