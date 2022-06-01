Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Result in 2 days': Sidhu Moose Wala's murder triggers gang rivalry, revenge warning issued

    “Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days," claimed the Facebook story uploaded by the account called Bawana - a feared criminal who is in imprisoned in Tihar for many murder and ransom crimes.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    A social media handle linked to criminal Neeraj Bawana has condemned the murder and warned of a "retaliatory strike" days after famed Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa. “Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days," claimed the Facebook story uploaded by the account called Bawana - a feared criminal who is in imprisoned in Tihar for many murder and ransom crimes.

    The post was shared by an account called Bawana. The post names Neeraj Bawana, who is presently imprisoned in Tihar for murder and ransom, his colleague Tillu Tajpuriya, and mobster Davinder Bambiha.

    While it is unclear who wrote the message, it has been attributed to Neeraj Bawana, who has aides in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. 

    The warning comes only two days after a similar post was made by an account called Bhuppi Rana, who is also a part of the Neeraj Bawana gang. According to the post, the Bishnoi gang falsely accused Moose Wala of assisting in the murders of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, commonly known as Vicky Middukhera, and Punjab student leader Gurlal Bara.

    A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into the murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, including the participation of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, according to Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora on Tuesday.

    The 28-year-old was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa by unidentified gunmen, a day after the state administration reduced his security cover. The attack also injured his cousin and a friend who were in the jeep with him.

    According to the Punjab Police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for Moose Wala's death. Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang living in Canada, claimed responsibility for the death of the Punjabi musician. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced the formation of a judicial panel to investigate the death of Moose Wala, which would be led by a sitting high court judge. Mann stated that the state government will provide full assistance to this panel, including bringing in any central authorities such as the National Investigation Agency.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
