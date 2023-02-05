Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this

     In Ashneer Grover's book, he described a humorous episode that became serious. The Shark Tank India judge said that Kiara Advani almost got him divorced

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Siddharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani tied the knot, it is wedding season in Bollywood. The Shershaah pair will tie the knot on February 6th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They arrived at the venue yesterday to begin the wedding rites and customs. Ahead of the wedding, Ashneer Grover makes a surprising confession about how Kiara Advani nearly got him divorced.

    Kiara Advani's long-term lover Sidharth Malhotra will marry her in a single day. As their wedding preparations heat up, an old tweet linking Shark Tank Inida judge Ashneer Grover and Kiara Advani has sparked interest. 

    In his book Doglapan, the BharatPe co-founder described how Bollywood diva Kiara Advani nearly divorced him. As the actress prepares to marry, an old comment from a Twitter user is becoming viral. The tweet included images of the book pages where Ashneer related an anecdote. 

    Also Read: WATCH: KGF star Yash and his son Yatharv's cute chat; take a look at THIS adorable video

    How Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced-is the title of one of his autobiography chapters. Ashneer detailed a chat with a buddy and fellow entrepreneur at his office in the chapter. He asked his buddy if he was planning to marry, and the latter stated that he had met a celebrity matchmaker similar to Sima Aunty from Indian Matchmaking. 

    When asked who his dream match was, his pal suggested Kiara Advani. Ashneer recalled a chat with his mother, who mocked him for growing up to be a huge guy with little time for his family. He informed his mother that she doesn't understand the market, and that if he had married this time, he would have received a proposal from Kiara Advani.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Madhuri was devastated by this news, and she stayed silent for hours, without saying anything to her husband. They were on their way to Mumbai when Ashneer nagged her, and to his amazement, she shouted back that she wanted to marry Kiara Advani. She also reminded Ashneer that she married him when he was nothing and had been at his side through thick and thin. When she pushed, he, too joined Shark Tank India.

    Also Read: WATCH: KGF star Yash and his son Yatharv's cute chat; take a look at THIS adorable video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Kiara Advani will exchange saath pheras with her love interest Sidharth Malhotra on February 6th in Rajasthan. It will be a royal wedding with all of the Haldi, Mehndi, and Sangeet rites. The couple chose a private celebration with their closest friends and relatives.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH KGF star Yash and his son Yatharv's cute chat; take a look at THIS adorable video RBA

    WATCH: KGF star Yash and his son Yatharv's cute chat; take a look at THIS adorable video

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot RBA

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report RBA

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report RBA

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI

    Amazon layoff Here is how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees gcw

    Amazon layoff: Here's how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    When 'Kargil episode' set Musharraf and Sharif on track of collision - adt

    When 'Kargil episode' set Musharraf and Sharif on track of collision

    Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8 may launch ChatGPT competitor gcw

    Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon