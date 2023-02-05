Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah, and fell in love. Today, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Karan Johar were spotted flying to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following in the footsteps of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are preparing for their big fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While the couple and their families arrived at the wedding venue yesterday, their film industry pals, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and producer Ashvini Yardi, arrived today. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While much has already been revealed about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's highly publicised wedding, here some insights on what is planned for the three-day wedding celebrations.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "The majority of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been prepared to greet them at the location. Sid, Kiara, their family, and friends will perform at the sangeet occasion, which is set for the later half of February 5. The mehendi and haldi events will take place on February 6, followed by an evening celebration. The wedding will take place on February 7, and will be followed by a celebration on the same day," according to a person close to the situation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sidharth and Kiara are getting married on February 6. The couple and their guests will enjoy pre-wedding festivities prior to the ceremony.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During their sangeet ceremony, the couple will perform Shershaah's popular songs. In terms of their wedding attire, they are slated to wear Manish Malhotra's creation. Their admirers are excited to see them in their wedding attire.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to an insider, the wedding festivities will begin this evening. The visitors that are arriving, on the other hand, have special festivities prepared for them. With several stalls set up within the palace, it almost feels like a carnival. There are kiosks selling customised luc chudi, wooden handicrafts, and other items.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    There will also be kiosks selling local handicrafts and lehriya dupatta/sarees. From traditional dances to vocalists, the visitors will be kept amused throughout the day. We've also learned that there are plans in place for individuals who wish to relax by watching a polo match.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Earlier this weekend, Amazon Prime Video posted a behind-the-scenes photo from Sidharth and Kiara's flick Shershaah, as well as a photo of their wedding site. "Forts are stunningly gorgeous tbh... just saying," the caption said."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans believe that Sid and Kiara's wedding film would be available on the OTT platform. "Sidharth and Kiara haven't sold their wedding film rights to the platform," a source connected to the platform informed media. It's a thank you post for the Shershaah couple."

