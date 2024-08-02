Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video

    After a hiatus, Prasanth is back in Kollywood as his latest movie, Andhagan, directed by Thiagarajan, is all set to hit theatres on August 9. However, he has found himself in a tight spot after being fined by the Chennai City Traffic Police for not wearing a helmet during a bike ride.

    Actor Prasanth, in his heydays, was a popular face in South India and delivered several hits, especially in Tamil cinema. After a hiatus, he is now back in Kollywood as his latest movie, Andhagan, directed by Thiagarajan, is all set to hit theatres on August 9. The actor is also part of the upcoming Vijay film GOAT. 

    Apart from his movies, Prasanth has found himself in a tight spot after being fined by the Chennai City Traffic Police for not wearing a helmet during a bike ride. As part of promotions for 'Andhagan', a Tamil media channel had interviewed Prasanth while he was riding a Royal Enfield bike, and he wasn't wearing a helmet. The said video went viral on social media, and this alerted the traffic authorities. Subsequently, a fine was imposed on the actor for violating traffic rules.

    However, Prashanth, in a seperate video, explained that he removed his helmet to better hear and respond to the interviewer's questions. He also emphasized the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes.

    'Andhagan' is a remake of the 2018 Bollywood film 'Andhadhun', directed by Sriram Raghavan. It was later remade in Malayalam as Bhramam in 2021, starring Prithviraj in the lead role. 

