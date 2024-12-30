Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn’t bother me..'

Shweta Tiwari addresses the ongoing dating rumors between her daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan, saying she’s unbothered by the gossip, as it's short-lived and doesn’t affect her anymore.

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn't bother me..' NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's rumored romance has been the subject of much speculation in the media for quite some time. Despite the constant buzz surrounding them, both Palak and Ibrahim have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement, insisting they are simply good friends.

In a recent interview, Palak’s mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, weighed in on the ongoing dating rumors. She shared her perspective on how such reports no longer affect her. Shweta explained that over the years, she has learned to brush off the negativity, especially with the rise of social media and constant gossip. "Rumors don’t bother me anymore," she said, adding that people's interest in the latest gossip is short-lived. "In all these years, I’ve realized people's memory lasts only about four hours. They forget things quickly, so why bother?"

Shweta went on to joke about the constant rumors surrounding her daughter. "As per rumors, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I’m getting married every year. According to the internet, I am already married thrice," she laughed. She acknowledged how, in the past, such rumors used to affect her, especially when media outlets focused on negativity. However, she now takes a more relaxed approach to the online chatter.

The rumors about Palak and Ibrahim's relationship began circulating in 2022 after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, including a concert in Mumbai. This only fueled the speculation that they were a couple. However, Palak swiftly addressed the rumors, clearing the air in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She explained, “We were just out and got papped. It ended there. We were with a group of people, not just us. But the narrative people liked the most was that we were dating. That’s not true. We’re just good friends. Ibrahim is a sweet guy, and that’s all there is to it."

Despite the rumors, Palak and Ibrahim have maintained their stance, and Shweta’s nonchalant attitude towards the speculation only reinforces the family’s ability to navigate the pressures of public life with grace.

