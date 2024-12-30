Tejasswi Prakash shares photo of burn injury from celebrity MasterChef, says 'The show must go on'

Tejasswi Prakash, competing on Celebrity MasterChef, shares a photo of her burn injury from filming, emphasizing her determination with the caption, "The show must go on.

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, known for her victory on Bigg Boss 15, is currently competing in the upcoming cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef, which is set to premiere in January 2025 on Sony TV and SonyLIV. The show features a star-studded lineup of celebrities battling it out for the coveted title, with renowned chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan as judges.

Tejasswi, who has always been fearless and authentic on reality television, recently took to social media to share an injury she sustained while filming for the show. On Sunday, December 29, the actress posted a selfie revealing a burn on her hand, accompanied by the caption, "The show must go on." The injury occurred while she was cooking on set. When paparazzi caught up with her on December 28, they expressed concern upon noticing the burn. Tejasswi casually mentioned, “Jal gaya” (It got burnt), explaining how the accident happened during filming.

Despite the setback, Tejasswi remains focused on her goal of impressing the audience with her culinary skills. Earlier, the actress opened up about her experience in Celebrity MasterChef, saying, “Cooking on national television exposes me to a whole new degree of vulnerability, even if reality TV has taught me to be brave and genuine. I firmly think that food is a language of love, so I've decided to risk everything, even my culinary prowess, to wow the crowds. Hopefully, this will be a recipe for success.”

Along with Tejasswi, Celebrity MasterChef will feature other celebrities, including Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, and more. Fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s premiere, where these stars will bring their competitive spirit to the kitchen.

Tejasswi was last seen in the popular serial Naagin 6, where she earned praise for her performance.

