    Amitabh Bachchan writes sweet note for granddaughter Aaradhya's school performance, 'Not little anymore'

    Amitabh Bachchan was also filled with pleasure to see his granddaughter Aaradhya's skill and wrote some lines in his new blog. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    On Friday evening, the Annual Day ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani International School became a popular event when many Bollywood celebrities attended to encourage their children. In attendance were Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's families along with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and more.  

    During this, Aaradhya Bachchan, Big B's granddaughter won everyone's hearts with her outstanding performance. Her performance video circulated on social media and everyone appreciated it. Amitabh Bachchan was also filled with pleasure to see his granddaughter's skill and wrote some lines in his new blog praising Aaradhya. 

    Amitabh Bachchan's post for Aaradhya

    "I will meet you all soon. I am busy with the annual function of Aaradhya's school. It is a moment of happiness and pride for everyone. Aaradhya was natural on stage.. the little one... Well not little anymore, so later," wrote Big B in his blog. 

    It is not incorrect to state that Big's chest swelled with pride after seeing Aaradhya's acting in this post. Many social media users have even stated that Aaradhya has the potential to become a famous actress.

    At her yearly party, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter presented a play for the uninitiated. She was dressed elegantly in a black gown in the viral video. In the videos, Aaradhya's appearance appears to have entirely transformed. 

    Professional front

    The veteran actor is preoccupied with season 15 of his Sony reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He will appear in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He will also appear in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' and 'Section 84'.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
