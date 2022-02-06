Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen

Though all Shreya Ghoshal's songs are loved by her fans and music lovers, here we compile a list of few of her top songs from Bollywood.

Shreya Ghoshal is one of India's ace singers today. She has come a long way in her musical journey in the Indian film industry with all her hard work. With Shreya Ghoshal, many would agree that playback singing has got another singing maestro after the late Lata Mangeshkar. Here we have 10 hit songs from Bollywood sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Manva Laage: The song features Deepika Padukone from Happy New Year's film. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya. Written by Irshad Kamil, the song received positive reviews from critics.

Agar Tum Mil Jao: This song is from 'Zeher' featuring Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty. The song was composed by Anu Malik and was nominated in the best song of the year category at multiple award ceremonies.

Dola Re Dola: The song is from Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai's blockbuster 'Devdas' The song was composed by Ismail Darbar with lyrics written by Nusrat Badr and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai danced on the beats of this hit song.

Sunn Raha Hai: The song is from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's Aashiqui 2, a musical film. The song got many nominations at the year's award functions.

Deewani Mastani: This special song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani was featured on Deepika Padukone. It was said that the song's lyrics were created keeping her character in the film in mind.

Saibo: The songs from the movie are composed by Sachin-Jigar and Harpeet. Shreya Ghoshal sang this Shor In The City' song and Toshi Raina sang 'Saibo'. The song was one of the most listened songs of the year.

Teri Ore: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's song from Singh Is Kinng is still called one of the most romantic songs in Bollywood. Composed by Pritam and the lyrics were written by Mayuri Puri.

Mere Dholna: The song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' was one of Vidya Balan's best with some high voltage of beats. The actress showed her dancing talent in this song. 'Mere Dholna' is a classical treat to all music lovers. Shreya and M. G. Sreekumar sang the song.

Jaadu Hai Nasha: The 2003 film 'Jism' is one of the most sensuous numbers in Bollywood featuring Bipasha Basu and John Abraham. The song was composed by M. M. Keeravani and penned down by Neelesh Misra. For Jaadu hai Nasha Shreya won a Filmfare for Best Female Playback Singer.

Pal Pal Har Pal: This song from Lage Raho Munnabhai, featuring Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt is a romantic number. With Shreya, Sonu Nigam sang this song.

