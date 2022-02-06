  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen

    Though all Shreya Ghoshal's songs are loved by her fans and music lovers, here we compile a list of few of her top songs from Bollywood.

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shreya Ghoshal is one of India's ace singers today. She has come a long way in her musical journey in the Indian film industry with all her hard work. With Shreya Ghoshal, many would agree that playback singing has got another singing maestro after the late Lata Mangeshkar. Here we have  10 hit songs from Bollywood sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

    Manva Laage: The song features Deepika Padukone from Happy New Year's film. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya. Written by Irshad Kamil, the song received positive reviews from critics. 

    Agar Tum Mil Jao: This song is from 'Zeher' featuring Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty. The song was composed by Anu Malik and was nominated in the best song of the year category at multiple award ceremonies.

    Dola Re Dola: The song is from Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai's blockbuster 'Devdas' The song was composed by Ismail Darbar with lyrics written by Nusrat Badr and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai danced on the beats of this hit song.

    Sunn Raha Hai: The song is from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's Aashiqui 2, a musical film. The song got many nominations at the year's award functions.

    Deewani Mastani: This special song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani was featured on Deepika Padukone. It was said that the song's lyrics were created keeping her character in the film in mind. 

    Saibo: The songs from the movie are composed by Sachin-Jigar and Harpeet. Shreya Ghoshal sang this Shor In The City' song and Toshi Raina sang 'Saibo'. The song was one of the most listened songs of the year. 

    Teri Ore: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's song from Singh Is Kinng is still called one of the most romantic songs in Bollywood. Composed by Pritam and the lyrics were written by Mayuri Puri. 

    Mere Dholna: The song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' was one of Vidya Balan's best with some high voltage of beats. The actress showed her dancing talent in this song. 'Mere Dholna' is a classical treat to all music lovers. Shreya and M. G. Sreekumar sang the song. 

    Jaadu Hai Nasha: The 2003 film 'Jism' is one of the most sensuous numbers in Bollywood featuring Bipasha Basu and John Abraham. The song was composed by M. M. Keeravani and penned down by Neelesh Misra. For Jaadu hai Nasha Shreya won a Filmfare for Best Female Playback Singer.

    Pal Pal Har Pal: This song from Lage Raho Munnabhai, featuring Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt is a romantic number. With Shreya, Sonu Nigam sang this song. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses

    Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

    Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise-ayh

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Sachin Tendulkar to Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Her storytelling was so immaculate' says Sona Mohapatra drb

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Her storytelling was so immaculate, says Sona Mohapatra

    Recent Stories

    Football Rift in Manchester United dressing-room over ditching Mason Greenwood after his arrest

    Rift in Manchester United dressing-room over ditching Mason Greenwood after his arrest?

    Russia disowns controversial Kashmir video after outrage; says stand on issue unchanged

    Russia disowns controversial Kashmir video after outrage; says stand on issue unchanged

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces moving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, half-day holiday-dnm

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces moving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, half-day holiday

    Former Australia head coach Justin Langer apologises for penning 'too intense' resignation letter-ayh

    Former Australia head coach Justin Langer apologises for penning 'too intense' resignation letter

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor, celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar’s residence to pay tribute

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon