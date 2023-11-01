Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts with smooth vocals on 'Aao Huzoor Tum Ko' at Jio World launch event - WATCH

On Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor graced a grand event and delivered a mesmerizing rendition of Aao Huzoor Tumko. Be sure to check out the viral video creating waves on Instagram, as fans are giving rave and good reactions to the actress's vocals.

Shraddha Kapoor is unquestionably one of Bollywood's most accomplished and talented actresses. In addition to her acting prowess, she has showcased her versatility as a playback singer. Recently, she was serenading the audience with her unplugged and buttery vocals in this brilliant rendition of Aao Huzoor Tum Ko at a lavish event for the Jio World launch in Mumbai.

At a prestigious event that took place in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor delivered a mesmerizing performance. The ABCD 2 actress intrigued the crowd with her rendition of Asha Bhosle's Aao Huzoor Tumko from the 1961 classic Kismat. She graced the occasion in an exquisite red saree, artistically draped, paired with a black blouse featuring intricate gold embellishments. With her loosely curled hair and a touch of red lipstick, the actress oozed absolute classiness.

As soon as the video was released, fans showered the actress with praise for her enchanting singing. One fan expressed their admiration with red heart emojis, while another conveyed their delight with heart eyes emojis.

Her musical journey kicked off with her sensational debut in Galliyan from the movie Ek Villain, instantly capturing the hearts of many. She also lent her voice to the unplugged version of the same song.

One of her remarkable musical achievements was the enchanting duet Sab Tera from the film Baaghi, in collaboration with Armaan Malik. It was a song that pushed boundaries and reached the pinnacle of chart-topping success. In ABCD 2, Shraddha once again showcased her vocal talent by singing the reprise of Bezubaan Phir Se.

Shraddha Kapoor is ready to reprise her role from the 2018 hit Stree sequel, Stree 2, with Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated and scheduled to release in Aug 2024. Additionally, the actress was linked to a Naagin trilogy. That project is on hold for now. She is reportedly said to be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming movie.

