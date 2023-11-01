Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy Arijit Singh's smooth vocals at after-party in viral video - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are having a great time at an after-party after the Jio World Launch star-studded event, as they enjoyed a live performance of celebrated Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. Take a look. Deepika and Ranveer made their first joint couple appearance after the Koffee With Karan 8 episode. It was a damn good surprise to the ardent #DeepVeer fans.

    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Several A-listers and biggest bollywood celebs like global icons Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others came under one roof last night for a grand event in Mumbai. Pictures from the event have gone viral on social media. Now, we came across another video from the after-party that shows Deepika and Ranveer enjoying a live performance of Arijit Singh.

    Deepika Padukone, who arrived in a grey off-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress for the event, changed her look for the after-party and was seen in a black latex dress. In a video shared by her fan pages on Twitter, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are having a gala time while enjoying the spectacular and mesmerizing live musical performance of eminent bollywood singing icon Arijit Singh as he crooned the song Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha.

    They are also conversing with Nita Ambani in the video. Meanwhile, another video shows Arijit Singh singing the iconic and popular song Agar Tum Saath Ho, from Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha. Ranveer can be applauding as he watches the live performance of singer Arijit Singh.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika got papped and clicked exiting post the party. Ranveer was giving a sweet kiss on the cheek of his wife, Deepika, before they headed to their car. Their adorable display of affection has left us swooning.

    In other news, Ranveer and Deepika graced the first episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 8, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. It was on the show that the couple unveiled their wedding video for the first time, almost five years after their marriage.

    On the work front, Deepika Padukone will wow fans in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, and the film will be released on Republic Day 2024. She also has Rohit Shetty-helmed Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD lined up.

