Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out

Shine Tom Chacko starrer movie officially titled 'Teri Meri' has unveiled a motion poster on Monday (Sep 19). This eagerly awaited movie, featuring popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, Honey Rose is scheduled to commence filming in January 2024.

The directorial responsibilities for this project lie with newcomer Sreeraj M Rajendran, under the assistance of veteran director Prithviraj Sukumaran. "Teri Meri" boasts a script, plot, narrative, and lyrics penned by the budding talent Aarti Mithun.

The music direction is handled by Kailas Menon. As of now, details about the film's storyline is not updated by the makers. "Teri Meri" holds great significance for producer Amjith SK, especially following the successful launch of his previous feature film, "King Fish," in theatres.

Another movie poster for Shine Tom Chacko 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu' was released on September 16. The film is directed by Kamal. The poster was launched by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, and Mamta Mohandas through their social media handles. The movie features Grace Antony and Swasika Vijay in the lead roles

The film also has a talented cast, which includes Mereena Michael, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Neena Kurup, Remya Suresh, and Sminu Sijo, among others.

The film's cinematography was done by Prakash Velayudhan, editing by Ranjan Abraham. The music was composed by Bijibal. Nediyath Naseeb Rahman and PS Shelly Raj are producing the film under their Nediyath Productions banner