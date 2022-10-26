Shikhar Dhawan on his Bollywood debut, ‘was confident I could pull it off’

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set for his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Double XL’. In a recent interview, Dhawan spoke about how acting came naturally to him.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The left-handed batter will soon be seen in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Double XL’ which is slated for a theatrical release on November 4. The slice-of-a-life comedy-drama is helmed by Satram Ramani.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shikhar Dhawan opened up on his Bollywood debut. He spoke about how acting came naturally to him. Given his performance on Instagram reels, it is no surprise for his fans and followers to guess that Dhawan is capable of giving a decent performance as an actor. The cricketer too believes the same.

“When I went to the set, they taught me to dance; I picked it up easily. I was asked to dance for a specific scene, so I did it honestly, played my part and enjoyed it. I was confident that I could pull it off,” said Shikhar Dhawan, adding that even though he will be seem in a small role, his fans will surely like him in his new avatar.

So, what made Shikhar Dhawan choose to mark his Bollywood debut with ‘Double XL’? The script of ‘Double XL’ deals with body-image issues as well as society’s perception of beauty. It is this that made the cricketer say yes to the offer. Speaking about it, he said, “The film aims to deliver a healthy message to society and has the potential to start a conversation.”

Speaking further about the filming of ‘Double XL’, Shikhar Dhawan said that he enjoyed it on the sets with the film’s crew and also with actor Huma Qureshi, whom he calls his good friend. Dhawan and Qureshi not only share a love for cinema in common but also their birthplace – Delhi. While talking about his experience of working with a co-Delhite, he said, “She is very humble, happy and a good-hearted person. We had a good banter and enjoyed the shooting schedule in truly Dilliwalah style. She made sure that I’m comfortable and gave me some acting tips, too. She is still a good friend of mine.”

Furthermore, Shikhar Dhawan also said that he would love to explore more acting opportunities if something comes his way, he stressed that cricket continues to be his priority. “Of course, cricket is my priority and World Cup ODI and IPL is coming," he said, adding that if more opportunities come his way, be it for Tv or films, he will be all up for it, till the time "cricket is not getting disturbed".