Shawn Levy is set to direct 'Somewhere Out There', a new sci-fi film for Netflix. The story, in the emotional vein of 'Arrival', follows a grieving father who contacts space. The news follows his recent wrap on 'Star Wars: Starfighter'.

Shawn Levy's New Netflix Sci-Fi

Filmmaker Shawn Levy is all set to helm a new project, coming on board to direct the original sci-fi movie 'Somewhere Out There' for Netflix.

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According to Variety, Netflix has picked up the spec script from Max Taxe in a bidding way, with Levy now also set to produce the film under his 21 Laps banner. The story is said to be falling in the emotional vein of 'Arrival' and 'The Adam Project', following a grieving father who loses his wife and ends up sending a message out into space. It is only then that something actually talks back.

Upcoming Star Wars Film

The development arrives on the heels of Shawn Levy's recent wrap of production on 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. A standalone film outside the Skywalker saga, Starfighter is set five years after Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Written by Jonathan Tropper, the movie stars Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray and Amy Adams, according to Deadline. 15-time Oscar nominee Thomas Newman will compose the score for 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The film will be released on May 28, 2027.

Other Notable Projects

Meanwhile, Levy's other projects include 'Stranger Things' and 'All the Light We Cannot See'. He also directed Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which went on to collect USD 1.086 billion at the global box office, and is still the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. (ANI)