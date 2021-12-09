Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha's Nani didn’t want to make Shatrughan her damad for THIS reason

On the 76th birthday of actor Shatrughan Singh, here is a fun anecdote from the time when his marriage proposal for Poonam Sinha was rejected by Poona’s mother. Did not she just reject the proposal but had quite a few things to say about Shatrughan’s looks.

Actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha has turned 76 years old on Wednesday, December 09. Born in 1945 in Patna, Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha made his debut in the 1969 film industry with 'Pyaar Hi Pyaar'. Shatrughan Sinha, who has worked in many superhit films so far, has been in discussion for his personal life more than his professional life. Whether it is his marriage to Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam Sinha, or an affair with Reena Rai, his personal life always made it to the media, especially the tabloids.

Shatrughan Sinha married Poonam Chandiramani in July 1980. However, before their marriage, Sonakshi Sinha's Nani (maternal grandmother) did not approve of Shatrughan Sinha as her son-in-law. Once on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shatrughan Sinha had appeared with his wife Poonam for an episode. During the episode, Poonam recalled the moment when the two met for the first time before their wedding. Poonam said that the two first met each other during a train journey from Patna to Mumbai. They both were seated opposite each other but at the same time, were crying.

The reason for the two of them crying, as Poona narrated is because Shatrughan Singh was leaving his parents and moving to another city, while Poonam’s mother had scolded her. Thus, the two wept through the journey. However, Poonam said that in between, Shatrughan Sinha was looking for excuses to talk to her.

She further said that he even tried to touch her once where the train was passing through a tunnel, and he managed to touch her feet. However, after the incident, he got so terribly scared that he did not utter a single word thereafter throughout the journey.

Later, when Shatrughan Sinha’s brother Ram Sinha and director NN Sippy went to Poonam’s house to went to my house to speak of their marriage, her mother saw Shatrughan Sinha’s photo and called him a “goon”. She said that while her daughter was white as milk, Shatrughan Sinha had marks all over his face. If that was not enough, her mother also said that he looked like a thief and rejected the marriage proposal. However, Poonam’s parents were later convinced, and today they have three children – Sonakshi, Luv and Kush.

