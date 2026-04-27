Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the Malayalam film 'Achappa's Album', calling it a 'rare gem' that explores time-travel and family bonds. He also revealed the film was shot at his ancestral home, 'Mundarath House', in Kerala.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is all praise for the recently released Malayalam film 'Achappa's Album', calling it a "beautiful tribute to the families and time." The film is directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan and stars Mohan Agashe alongside Addinath Kothare, Priyanka Nair, Johnny Antony, Anjana Appukuttan and Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan. The film was presented by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

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Shashi Tharoor called the film a "rare gem" which beautifully explores time-travel adventure and family values. The story follows a mischievous 14-year-old boy who swaps places with his father, a man who, in the present day version of his own father.

A "Whimsical Time-Travel Adventure"

"I've just had the pleasure of watching "Achappa's Album," a rare gem that manages to be both a whimsical time-travel adventure and a deeply moving exploration of the bonds that define us. The story follows a mischievous 14-year-old boy who, after one prank too many, is given a unique "correction" by his magician grandfather. Through a touch of magic, he swaps places with the 14-year-old version of his own father, a man who, in the present day, is a strict, workaholic stranger to his son."

'Surreal and Proud' Moment for Tharoor

Tharoor also revealed that the film was shot in his ancestral home, 'Mundarath House', and described it as a "surreal and proud" moment of his life.

"Directed with grace by Deepti Pillay Sivan, the film balances humour and sentiment perfectly. It never feels heavy-handed, yet it leaves you reflecting on your own family history. The cinematography is lush and nostalgic. I may be biased, but seeing parts of the film shot at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, was a surreal and proud moment."

He continued, "The house felt like a character itself, bridging the gap between generations. It is utterly charming and often laugh-out-loud funny, but it's those moving moments -- the quiet realisations of a father's past burdens or a son's hidden potential --that truly stay with you."

A Heartfelt Recommendation

The Congress MP described 'Achappa's Album' as a heartfelt, intimate film that celebrates family, time, and the memories we all carry.

"In an era of loud blockbusters, 'Achappa's Album' reminds us that the greatest journeys don't require a spaceship; just a little magic and a lot of empathy. If you have the chance, please watch this beautiful tribute to family, time, and the 'albums' of memories we all carry," wrote Tharoor.

I’ve just had the pleasure of watching "Achappa’s Album," a rare gem that manages to be both a whimsical time-travel adventure and a deeply moving exploration of the bonds that define us. The story follows a mischievous 14-year-old boy who, after one prank too many, is given a… pic.twitter.com/tCUvxXZxGf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 27, 2026

The film was released in theatres on April 24. (ANI)