Shaitaan REVIEW: Will Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's psychological thriller give you goosebumps? Read

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, has been one of the year's most highly awaited movies. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a psychological thriller featuring R Madhavan and Jyotika in leading roles. The teaser has given the audience some major chills, and everyone is looking forward to seeing R Madhavan in the negative character.

Notably, Shaitaan marks Jyotika's comeback to Bollywood after 25 years. She last appeared in the 1997 film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, alongside Akshaye Khanna. And now that Shaitaan has officially reached the screens, social media is buzzing. Shaitaan has received high accolades from the public, and R Madhavan has wowed everyone with his acting abilities as the primary antagonist.

On the microblogging service Twitter (now X), a Twitter user posted, "#Shaitaan is spine-chilling psychological thriller movie that would keep you to the edge of your seat throughout the movie, this movie is best example of what is unseen in our modern society. #AjayDevgn done fab Job as expected. Overall A Nail Biting Experience."

Another user called R Madhavan a show stealer and tweeted, "#Shaitaan soars high due to its concept and execution #AjayDevgn is brilliant #RMadhavan is the show stealer here in a negative role. The others are remarkably good too. #VikasBahl delivers a solid film and it is sure to do exceedingly well".

#Shaitaan is spine-chilling psychological thriller movie that would keep you to the edge of your seat throughout the movie, this movie is best example of what is unseen in our modern society. #AjayDevgn done fab Job as expected.

Overall A Nail Biting Experience.#ShaitaanReview pic.twitter.com/OfvLXolKry — Atif Siddiqui (@TheAtifSiddique) March 8, 2024

#Shaitaan soars high due to its concept and execution #AjayDevgn is brilliant #RMadhavan is the show stealer here in a negative role . The others are remarkably good too. #VikasBahl delivers a solid film and it is sure to do exceedingly well. 🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/YW23scXqTt — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) March 8, 2024

#Shaitaan 's 1st 30 Minutes - MIND BLOWING - PHENOMENAL - TERRIFIC 🔥💥💥🔥🔥💥🔥❤️‍🔥



Best Film Of 2024 So Far ! — Kartik Agrawal (@movie_buff__22) March 8, 2024

#OneWordReview...#Shaitaan: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️

Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it! #ShaitaanReview



The written material… pic.twitter.com/YCc0fGMy7c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2024

Another user gave Shaitaan 5 star ratings and wrote, "It's a Phenomenal Movie, everything is Fantastic, and @ActorMadhavan is Rock and Shocked you, Storyline is amazing, Janvi character is stole the show".

Interestingly, R Madhavan, in one of his interview, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."

#Shaitaan ~ Below Average black magic show is ordinary, repetitive & tiresome in the first 2 acts, until that satisfying climax. This isn't anything groundbreaking in Horror genre. Madhavan shines👌 its his show all the way. Ajay Devgn, Jyothika & kids decent. (2☆/5) pic.twitter.com/6I3MgrMgNX — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) March 7, 2024

#ShaitaanReview - Engaging 👌



Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, #RMadhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, @ajaydevgn intensity eyes 😱



Till interval 3.5⭐#AjayDevgn #Shaitaan pic.twitter.com/PhSgRNJYsH — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 7, 2024

I'm trying so hard to find a mistakes in #Shaitaan movie, but I couldn't find a single mistake in this movie.#Drishyam2 is nothing in front of #Shaitaan , But So difficult for #Shaitaan to cross 200cr At the Indian Box Office.



Movie is Definitely going on Super hit.#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/EmHuyc9fMr — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 7, 2024

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it already has 4554 shows and has sold nearly 28000 tickets, minting about Rs 66 lakhs for day 1. On this, Johar said, ''These are all dynamic numbers. We all know the box office is very dynamic. It depends largely on word of mouth and the audience.''

