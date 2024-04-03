Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's hit film

Shaitaan featuring R Madhavan, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror movie Vash. According to the reports, Shaitaan will be available on this platform.

The film Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn, opened in cinemas on March 8. The film was a big success at the box office, being the first Bollywood film of 2024 to be deemed a 'clean hit.' Aamil Keeyan Khan wrote and directed the film, which was marketed as a thriller drama.

The Free Press Journal reports that Shaitaan will be launched on the OTT platform on May 3. Recent sources suggest that Netflix may have bought the digital rights to this film. However, no formal notification has been made yet.

Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. The Gujarati film Vash was released in 2023. Janki Bodiwala, a child actor, returned to play Vash in Shaitaan. In the film, Jyotika portrays Ajay Devgn's wife, while R Madhavan is the primary adversary. The narrative focuses around a family being kept captive by a guy with extraordinary abilities.

Shaitaan had a strong start at the box office and is presently among the highest-grossing films of 2024. Despite little advertising efforts, the film is receiving positive reviews from viewers. It looks to be on track to reach the Rs 200 crore mark globally soon.

Aamil Keeyan Khan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Vikas Bahl, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, Panorama Studios, and Devgn Films. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti shot the film, which Sandeep Francis edited.

In the film, Ajay Devgn played Kabir, R Madhavan as Vanraj, Jyothika as Jyoti (Kabir's wife), Janki Bodiwala as Janvi (Kabir and Jyoti's daughter), and Anngad Raaj as Dhruv.

Ajay Devgn's filmography includes Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Drishyam 2, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has several projects lined up, including Maidaan, Raid 2, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again, to mention a few.