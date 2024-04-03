Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's hit film

    Shaitaan featuring R Madhavan, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror movie Vash. According to the reports, Shaitaan will be available on this platform.

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's hit film RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    The film Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn, opened in cinemas on March 8. The film was a big success at the box office, being the first Bollywood film of 2024 to be deemed a 'clean hit.' Aamil Keeyan Khan wrote and directed the film, which was marketed as a thriller drama.

    The Free Press Journal reports that Shaitaan will be launched on the OTT platform on May 3. Recent sources suggest that Netflix may have bought the digital rights to this film. However, no formal notification has been made yet.

    Also Read: (VIDEO) "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya

    Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. The Gujarati film Vash was released in 2023. Janki Bodiwala, a child actor, returned to play Vash in Shaitaan. In the film, Jyotika portrays Ajay Devgn's wife, while R Madhavan is the primary adversary. The narrative focuses around a family being kept captive by a guy with extraordinary abilities.

    Shaitaan had a strong start at the box office and is presently among the highest-grossing films of 2024. Despite little advertising efforts, the film is receiving positive reviews from viewers. It looks to be on track to reach the Rs 200 crore mark globally soon.

    Also Read: ROKAFIED: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

    Aamil Keeyan Khan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Vikas Bahl, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, Panorama Studios, and Devgn Films. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti shot the film, which Sandeep Francis edited.

    In the film, Ajay Devgn played Kabir, R Madhavan as Vanraj, Jyothika as Jyoti (Kabir's wife), Janki Bodiwala as Janvi (Kabir and Jyoti's daughter), and Anngad Raaj as Dhruv.

    Ajay Devgn's filmography includes Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Drishyam 2, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has several projects lined up, including Maidaan, Raid 2, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again, to mention a few.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH RBA

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH

    VIDEO "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya RBA

    (VIDEO) "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya

    Did Prithviraj Sukumaran drink Vodka before shooting nude scene for Aadujeevitham The Goat Life? RBA

    Did Prithviraj Sukumaran drink Vodka before shooting nude scene for 'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life'?

    Joaquin Phoenix Lady Gaga film Joker Folie a Deux trailer to release on THIS date RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer to release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Apsara's ex-husband denies domestic violence allegations during their marriage rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Apsara's ex-husband denies domestic violence allegations during their marriage

    Recent Stories

    Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case, including Nalini's husband, return to Sri Lanka 2 years after release AJR

    Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case, including Nalini's husband, return to Sri Lanka 2 years after release

    Alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders: Tharoor

    Alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders: Tharoor

    4 new flight rules you should know gcw

    4 new flight rules you should know

    Kerala: Father, daughter dies after being hit by tipper lorry in Ernakulam rkn

    Kerala: Father, daughter dies after being hit by tipper lorry in Ernakulam

    Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells court gcw

    'Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon