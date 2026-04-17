The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip of Shah Rukh Khan's famous monologue from the 2007 hit 'Om Shanti Om'. The post celebrated the Farah Khan directorial, drawing praise from SRK's global fanbase on social media.

The Academy's Nod to 'Om Shanti Om'

In a nod to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently shared a memorable clip from his 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om'. The Academy took to Instagram to post a scene featuring Khan's widely loved monologue from the film. Captioning the video, they wrote, "One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007) Directed by Farah Khan. Written by Farah Khan, Mushtaq Shiekh and Mayur Puri. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher". View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

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Directed by Farah Khan, 'Om Shanti Om' remains one of the most celebrated commercial Hindi films of its time. Blending romance, reincarnation and self-aware humour, the film follows Om, a junior artist in the 1970s who is reborn decades later to avenge his tragic past and lost love. Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role, while the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. The film's ensemble cast included Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in prominent roles.

Fans Celebrate SRK as 'Global Phenomenon'

Fans of the 'DDLJ' actor chimed in the comments section soon after the post was shared by the Academy. One fan wrote, "My favourite of all time." Another SRKian wrote, "When The Academy acknowledges you, the world listens. Shah Rukh Khan isn't just a superstar, he's a global phenomenon."

SRK Gears Up for 'King'

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming film 'King.' Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, positioning it as a major Christmas release. The makers recently unveiled fresh visuals from 'King', showing Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action narrative. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan in key roles. (ANI)