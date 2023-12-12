Watch - Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of 'Dunki' release; conceals his face

In anticipation of the 'Dunki' release, Shah Rukh Khan discreetly visited Vaishno Devi temple, veiling his face from the public eye. This marks his third pilgrimage, following visits for 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan.'

Prior to the release of "Dunki," Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a spiritual visit to the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A circulating video captured the megastar's journey as he approached the temple to offer prayers, his face concealed by a hoodie and surrounded by security personnel.

Watch the video here:

This marks SRK's third visit to the iconic Vaishno Devi temple within the last 12 months. Notably, he had previously visited the sacred shrine ahead of the releases of "Pathaan" and "Jawan," both of which turned out to be blockbuster hits, breaking significant box office records.

"Dunki" unfolds as a captivating saga of love and friendship, weaving together diverse narratives to provide both humorous and heartrending answers. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, the creators of "Dunki" unveiled its inaugural song, titled "Lutt Putt Gaya." This musical composition introduces the chapter of Hardy, portraying his enamorment with Manu as she bravely stands by him against the challenges of the world. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, "Dunki" is scheduled for a Christmas release, hitting theaters on December 21, 2023. Adding to the anticipation, the filmmakers teased audiences with another song titled "O Maahi O Maahi" on Monday.

