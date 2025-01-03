Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after a star-studded New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan returned to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year with the Ambani family in Jamnagar. Known for valuing privacy, SRK avoided cameras at the airport. The family had also spent a quiet weekend at their Alibaug retreat before attending the star-studded celebration

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their youngest son AbRam Khan recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating the New Year with the Ambani family in Jamnagar. Known for his inclination toward keeping personal affairs private, SRK was spotted at the airport with his face concealed under a black hoodie.

Shielded by a security team carrying umbrellas, the superstar avoided direct interaction with cameras as he swiftly made his way to the car. Accompanying him were his son AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani, who followed closely behind.

ALSO READ: Stree 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy to release on THIS date; Check

The Khan family had earlier traveled to Jamnagar on Sunday, joining a glamorous New Year’s Eve bash hosted by the Ambanis. The event featured a high-profile guest list, including Salman Khan and his family, along with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, and others.

Before their Jamnagar trip, Shah Rukh and his family were seen at Mumbai’s Jetty as they reportedly spent a quiet weekend at their Alibaug farmhouse. The retreat is a favored destination for the Khan family to unwind away from the city’s hustle. Visuals captured SRK carrying his pet dog while maintaining his discreet approach with a hooded look, highlighting his preference for privacy during such moments.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also made his way to Jamnagar, where he had celebrated his 59th birthday just days earlier. Glimpses of his grand birthday festivities had garnered significant attention on social media, adding to the celebratory ambiance of the New Year bash.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is touted as one of the most ambitious ventures of the year and is set to feature SRK alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. This collaboration has sparked widespread excitement among fans, who are eager to see the father-daughter duo share the screen for the first time.

As the new year begins, Shah Rukh Khan’s brief airport appearance has further amplified the buzz surrounding his upcoming ventures and public engagements. With a slate of exciting projects lined up, SRK continues to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.

Latest Videos