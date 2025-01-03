Stree 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy to release on THIS date; Check

The beloved Stree franchise returns with Stree 3, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, set to release on August 13, 2027. Maddock Films has also unveiled an ambitious slate of horror-comedy films, building toward an epic cinematic universe

The much-anticipated return of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Stree 3, the third chapter of the celebrated horror-comedy series, has fans buzzing with excitement. The official announcement by the creators has amplified the enthusiasm surrounding the franchise. The film is scheduled for release on August 13, 2027, promising to continue the legacy of the blockbuster series.

In addition to the Stree 3 release date, Maddock Films has revealed an ambitious lineup of upcoming horror-comedies. These include Thama (releasing on Diwali 2025), Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Bhediya 2 (August 14, 2026), Chamunda (December 4, 2026), Maha Munjya (December 24, 2027), Pehla Mahayudh (August 11, 2028), and Doosra Mahayudh (October 18, 2028).

The year 2024 has been transformative for Maddock Films, a studio renowned for pushing creative boundaries in Indian cinema. With hits like Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the studio has firmly established itself as a leader in innovative storytelling.

Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, explained that their mission has always revolved around innovation and entertainment. He noted that their stories are deeply rooted in Indian culture and heritage, making them relatable and impactful for the audience. He further elaborated on their ambitious plans, stating that the studio is now focused on creating a cohesive cinematic universe. This universe will bring beloved characters and narratives to life in unprecedented ways, with plans extending well into 2028 and beyond.

Maddock Films' bold vision includes crafting a unique interconnected cinematic universe that merges horror, comedy, and superheroes. This venture, encompassing several highly anticipated releases, will culminate in Mahayudh, an epic two-part finale. Set to feature characters from across the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Mahayudh aims to redefine the genre, delivering a spectacle of unmatched scale and storytelling.

With a slate of exciting projects and a commitment to innovation, Maddock Films is charting a groundbreaking path in Indian cinema, ensuring audiences remain captivated for years to come.

