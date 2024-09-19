Shabana Azmi turns 74: Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and others celebrate veteran actor's birthday [PICTURES]

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi celebrated her 74th birthday with an intimate gathering of close friends and family. The event was filled with joy and laughter as notable personalities from the film industry came together to honor her incredible 50-year journey in cinema

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi celebrated her 74th birthday on September 18, surrounded by close friends and family. Notable attendees included Farah Khan, Tanvi Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, and Vidya Balan, who all gathered for the special occasion. Shortly after the celebration, Dia Mirza shared memorable moments from the intimate gathering on her Instagram account.

The Instagram carousel featured several candid photos and a video from the party. In the first two images, Dia, Richa, Vidya, and Urmila beamed with joy for the camera, while Shabana was elegantly dressed in a white kurta paired with black pants. The following post included a humorous video captured by Ali Fazal, who jokingly mentioned that he was just recording a video, which brought laughter to the group. The final images showcased Shabana’s birthday cake and a stunning view of the moon.

In her post, Dia expressed heartfelt wishes for Shabana, calling her an inspiration, cheerleader, and the glue that holds everyone together. She emphasized how fortunate they were to have her in their lives. As Shabana celebrated 50 years in cinema this month, Dia conveyed their deep affection for her, thanking her for being exceptional. She also expressed gratitude to Manta Goyal for hosting the evening and to Ali Fazal for the photos and amusing video, wishing for continued laughter together.

Farah Khan, who was not featured in Dia’s post, shared a video on her own Instagram account that provided a glimpse into Shabana Azmi’s birthday festivities. The video began with Farah pointing her camera at a floral decoration that read ‘50.’ She remarked on the milestone, expressing surprise at Shabana's significant birthday. Urmila then entered the frame, offering Shabana a side hug and inquiring if it was indeed her 50th birthday. Vidya soon joined them with a large bouquet, playfully suggesting that it was actually her 40th birthday, which delighted Shabana. The trio then embraced and wished her a happy birthday. In her post, Farah celebrated being with two of the best dancers in Bollywood while also acknowledging Urmila.

Shabana Azmi, who made her acting debut in 1974 with "Ankur," was last seen in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" and "Ghoomer."

