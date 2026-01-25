The trailer for 'Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz', a ZEE5 series, is unveiled. It stars Mihir Ahuja as a boy with a stammer who chooses football over his family's devotional music tradition, leading to conflict with his father, played by Suvinder Vicky.

The trailer of 'Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz' was unveiled on Wednesday. Directed by Ameet Guptha, the ZEE5 Original series stars Mihir Ahuja and Suvinder Vicky in the lead roles. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUDDTIOjehN/?hl=en

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Tale of Legacy vs. Aspiration

Set against the evocative backdrop of Punjab, Shabad follows the journey of Ghuppi Singh, a 16-year-old boy living with a chronic stammer, who harbours dreams that stand in stark contrast to his family's deeply rooted legacy. His father, Harminder Singh, a respected Ragi singer who also navigates the corporate world, expects Ghuppi to carry forward the sacred tradition of devotional music. However, Ghuppi discovers his true sense of freedom and self-expression not in hymns, but on the football field. As generational tensions rise and emotional fault lines deepen, Shabad sensitively explores the conflict between legacy and aspiration, inheritance and individuality, read a press note.

Cast and Director Share Insights

Speaking about his character, Mihir Ahuja shared, "Ghuppi is one of the most vulnerable and honest characters I've played. His stammer isn't just a speech condition--it reflects everything he struggles to express - fear, desire, ambition, and the need to be accepted. Shabad captures that pivotal moment in every young person's life when you're torn between being a good child and being true to yourself. I hope audiences see their own silent battles reflected in Ghuppi's journey."

Suvinder Vicky added, "Harminder is a father shaped by faith, discipline, and the fear of losing legacy. He truly believes he's doing what's best for his son, even when his love turns into pressure. What moved me about Shabad is that it doesn't villainise parents--it shows how unspoken emotions and unrealised dreams influence our actions. This story is deeply rooted, emotional, and reflective of many Indian households."

Director Ameet Guptha remarked, "Shabad is a story about listening--to children, to parents, and to the silence that exists between them. It explores how love, when intertwined with expectation, can become pressure, and how empathy can heal what authority cannot." (ANI)